ISLAMABAD - PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday reacted to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s letter to President Dr Arif Alvi stated that the latter had advised the former to impement on the Constitution regarding elections in Punjab and KP. Taking to Twitter, he said no doubt they [rulers] would assume this advice as a press release of the PTI. “The country would have been come out of constitutional, po­litical and economic crisis had the act of dissolving the assembles and the process of new elections been implemented upon.” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif penned a reply letter to President Dr Arif Alvi, terming the latter’s written correspondence re­garding elections in Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) a “one-sided affair” and “the PTI’s press release”. The premier wrote the letter that contains five pages and seven points in response to the letter written by President Alvi on March 24.