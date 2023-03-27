Share:

BEIJING - The Pakistan-China joint exhibition being held at the Palace Museum to showcase the cultural heri­tage of Gandhara has attracted a large number of visitors. The exhibition titled “Gandhara Heritage along the Silk Road” was jointly organised by the Palace Museum and Department of Archaeology and Museums, National Heritage and Cultural Di­vision, Pakistan. The exhibition featured a wide array of artifacts, sculptures, and other items that were representative of the Gandharan culture. Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque said that the exhibition had generated a lot of in­terest among Chinese people and it would further promote cultural ties and the people to people ex­changes between Pakistan and China. He said that initially, the exhibition was organised for three months but owing to interest shown by the people, it was expected to continue for months. The exhi­bition also included a multimedia presentation, art installations, and interactive activities to help visitors understand the cultural history of the re­gion. Over 170 art pieces brought from various museums of Pakistan would be showcased at the Palace Museum, Beijing. The event was also an im­portant part of the Year of Tourism Exchanges be­ing celebrated by China and Pakistan this year. Am­bassador Haque said that a large number of people from both countries, including government officials, academics, and members of the public had so far vis­ited this exhibition and learnt more about Gandhara Heritage. The Gandhara exhibition was a great op­portunity for both countries to learn more about each others’ culture and history. The exhibition will also help strengthen the ties between the two nations and promote mutual understanding, he added. Ambassa­dor Haque said that Pakistani and Chinese cultures had several similarities. He said that the cultural exchanges would further strengthen all weather friendship between the two countries.