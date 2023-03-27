Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the government is making all efforts to providing relief to low-income people.

He was talking to media during his visit at free flour distribution centers in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The Prime Minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure resolving issues related to flour distribution. He said elderly people and women should be provided flour on priority basis.

He said special counters in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority and Punjab Information Technology Board will be opened at distribution centers to register people, who are not registered with Benazir Income Support Programme.

Shehbaz Sharif said three bags of flour will be provided to people one time to save their time and transportation expenses. He it is for the first time in the history of the country that free flour is being distributed.

The Prime Minister expressed the hope that flour distribution process will be improved gradually.

He said one hundred million people will be benefitted from this programme, launched in the holy month of Ramadan to help the needy people.

He lauded administration and police for maintaining discipline at flour distribution centers.

