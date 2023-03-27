Share:

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has directed to provide free flour to elderly people and women on priority basis.

He gave the direction during a visit to free flour distribution centers in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The Prime Minister also issued directions to resolve issues related to flour distribution procedure.

Later, talking to the media, Shehbaz Sharif said administration is taking steps to facilitate people of other provinces to collect flour bags.

He said special counters in collaboration with the National Database Registration Authority and Punjab Information Technology Board will be opened at flour distribution centers to register people, who are not part of Benazir Income Support Programme.

Shehbaz Sharif said three bags of flour will be provided to each family simultaneously to save their time and transportation costs. He it is for the first time in the history of the country that free flour is being distributed among the poor people.

The Prime Minister expressed hope that flour distribution process will be improved gradually.

He said one hundred million people will be benefitting from this programme.

The Prime Minister lauded administration and police for maintaining discipline at flour distribution centers.