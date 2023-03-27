Share:

LAHORE - International Internship University in World Education Summit & Convocation 2023 has nominated Faisal Fayyaz, who is Pakistani sports science scholar, researcher, renowned gymnast, international Olympic certified gymnastics coach and sports administrator, for honorary Doctorate Award.

Faisal has also received National Science Excellence Award 2023 on 25th January 2023 in Karachi. Faisal is Founder & President of Sports Promotion Society International & Pakistan Computer Society as well as former Associate Secretary of Pakistan Gymnastics Federation, Treasurer of Punjab Gymnastics Association, Vice President of Lahore Division Gymnastics Association & Lahore District Gymnastics Association & International Gymnast.