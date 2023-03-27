Share:

HYDERABAD-Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Shaikh has said that the very existence of the state has been jeopardised in the wake of blatant violation of Constitution while all essential commodities have gone beyond the reach of common man and the poor have been deprived of even two square meals a day.

He told journalists after congratulating newly-elected office bearers of Hyderabad District Bar Association (HDBA) that it was high time legal fraternity came forward for the supremacy of law.

He called for prosecuting the members of Election Commission of Pakistan under Article 6 for violating Supreme Court’s decision on holding polls in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. After an assembly had been dissolved elections had to be held within 90 days as per Constitution, he said. He said that ECP had turned Pakistan into a banana republic. Those who were supposed to save the state were watching silently as unconcerned spectators. Now, lawyers would have to rise to the occasion not for Imran Khan but for Pakistan, he said.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf had sacrificed its governments in two provinces for the supremacy of constitution. Hassaan Niazi was arrested on fake charges while Imran Khan was facing over 100 cases, he said.

He said that police had let loose reign of terror in Lahore. Imran Khan was prevented from approaching the court through eight check-points set up from toll plaza to judicial complex when he travelled to federal capital to appear in court.

Shaikh said that suspicious people in police uniform had pelted Imran Khan’s cavalcade with stones from rooftops. Police resorted to teargas shelling after asking lawyers to leave the court, he said.

He said that unidentified men were present on the court premises with plastic strips to tie peoples’ hands. Imran Khan would have been murdered that day had he left the vehicle, he said.