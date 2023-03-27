Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Hassaan Niazi and his accomplices have been booked in a separate case in Karachi for inciting people to revolt against national institutions.

The case has been registered on the complaint of a citizen named Muhammad Iqbal in the Jamshaid Quarters police station.

According to the text of the FIR, Hassaan Niazi was involved in inciting people to revolt against national institutions and attempted to provoke disharmony in a video on social media. The statement has created anger and distress among the masses, the FIR further said.

It has been learnt that a team of Karachi East police will leave for Lahore and Islamabad to arrest Hasaan Niazi in the case.

On Sunday, a district and sessions court in Quetta handed over Barrister Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of former prime minister Imran Khan, to Punjab police on one-day transit remand.

Judicial Magistrate Kaleemullah approved one-day transit remand of PTI leader Hassan Niazi.

Sources told that a delegation of Lahore police were present in Quetta for the custody of Hassaan Niazi.