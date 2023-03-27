Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) adjourned the hearing till tomorrow (Tuesday) on the request to provide the details of the cases registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

The lawyers informed Chief Justice Amir Farooq about the difficulties in reaching court. The chief justice observed that he also came to the court by crossing all hurdles.

“The security is for your leader who is coming to court to attend proceedings,” the chief justice remarked.

Advocate Faisal Farid submitted a copy of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah's statement before the court and said the situation here is that when a person gets bail in case, he is nabbed in a fake FIR.

The state counsel and the federation’s representative requested for more time to provide information about the cases against the PTI chief.

Adjourning further hearing of the case till tomorrow, the court ordered them to provide detail of cases against Imran Khan pending with Islamabad courts by tomorrow.

The court asked the FIA and Islamabad police to provide details of the cases against Imran Khan.

The chief justice remarked on Advocate Faisal’s request to approve his request to stop illegal arrest. “If I grant your request, your client will be arrested. Shall I say that your client be arrested legally?. Don't do this to your client,” he added.

The chief justice said he could only give orders in matters within the jurisdiction of this court. “I want to go by the book.”