Share:

KARACHI - Sindh IGP Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday directed officials to ensure extraordinary securiy at places of free ration distribution by philanthropists and cheao bazaars during the holy month of Ramazan. The IGP Sindh said that due to the large number of people, the fear of possible disorder increases during the ration distribution. The area police should be in contact with the organizers of cheap bazaars and ration distribution. Mr Memon said that it was the responsibility of the police to protect the lives and property of the people. On the occasion of Taraweeh prayer, security measures should be made fool-proof around all mosques, imambargahs and other open places.

The IGP Sindh said that patrolling, snap checking and picketing should also be ensured around the places of Taraweeh prayer.