Zakat is an important pillar of the Islamic religion, based on the belief that true Muslims should practice it. It is a fundamental belief made compulsory in the Holy Quran by Allah Almighty, who states that Zakat is next to prayer in the series of worship and that prayers without charity are useless. The basic essence of Zakat is to give up love for worldly riches, as they are temporary, and to focus on Allah, who is immortal and in every living and non-living thing. Allah loves those who feed the hungry and stand by those who are in trouble, which is why Zakat is compulsory and helps those in need of monetary assistance.

Zakat is mandatory for every adult Muslim who possesses at least forty percent of the minimum amount at the end of the year, and for such people, the rate of Zakat is fixed at twenty-four percent. Giving to the poor increases the wealth of the people and at the same time, the giver’s heart is filled with love for Allah. Allah says in the Holy Quran that the following classes of people deserve Zakat: the poor, the needy, the workers, those whose hearts are to be won over to the love of Allah, the prisoners, those who are indebted, and those who spend in Allah’s path and for the wayfarer. This appointment by Allah is because He is knowing and wise.

MUJEEB ALI SAMO,

Larkana.