Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday appealed Chief Justice Islamabad High Court to take notice on the abduction of three children from Islamabad.

Taking to Twitter, former PM said rule of law was bleeding under the supervision of gang of criminals. 3 children that included 12-year-old Asad, 13-year-old Usman and 14-year-old Saqib were abducted by the Islamabad police as "terrorists" of PTI, he added.

He further claimed, “Now they have been sent on judicial remand violating our law for Juveniles. Request CJ IHC to intervene & set them free.”