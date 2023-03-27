Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yester­day that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan cannot dictate terms.

PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said general elections will be held on time regardless of how much Imran Khan protests. “A politician who sits in a container and talks to daily wagers (rented political work­ers) in foul language does not de­serve to be called an intelligent per­son. Elections will be held at the end of the five year term, not on anyone’s dictation and desire,” he said.

Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, he said that the PTI chief has kept his own children safe abroad while he was “misusing other people’s children for his political agenda.” “Imran Khan, who brought the economy to the brink of destruction, is plotting economic instability. Imran Khan’s heinous con­spiracy against national unity and sol­idarity will not succeed,” the PPP lead­er said. Bukhari said that the “U-turn master” who created centuries of nar­rative change has also registered him­self as a failed politician. “Imran Khan is responsible for extra-constitutional and illegal measures. He cannot es­cape from the grip of the constitution and law,” the PPP leader added. Earli­er, Imran Khan said that whether he is in jail or not, his party will ‘sweep’ the elections. The former prime minister claimed the PTI had a popularity wave unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.