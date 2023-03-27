ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party said yesterday that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan cannot dictate terms.
PPP Secretary General Nayyar Bukhari said general elections will be held on time regardless of how much Imran Khan protests. “A politician who sits in a container and talks to daily wagers (rented political workers) in foul language does not deserve to be called an intelligent person. Elections will be held at the end of the five year term, not on anyone’s dictation and desire,” he said.
Reacting to Imran Khan’s speech, he said that the PTI chief has kept his own children safe abroad while he was “misusing other people’s children for his political agenda.” “Imran Khan, who brought the economy to the brink of destruction, is plotting economic instability. Imran Khan’s heinous conspiracy against national unity and solidarity will not succeed,” the PPP leader said. Bukhari said that the “U-turn master” who created centuries of narrative change has also registered himself as a failed politician. “Imran Khan is responsible for extra-constitutional and illegal measures. He cannot escape from the grip of the constitution and law,” the PPP leader added. Earlier, Imran Khan said that whether he is in jail or not, his party will ‘sweep’ the elections. The former prime minister claimed the PTI had a popularity wave unprecedented in Pakistan’s history.