Share:

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to the former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in seven cases.

A bench headed by IHC CJ Aamer Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the pleas.

At the outset of the hearing, PTI chief’s lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar appeared in the court and maintained that they had acquired Khan’s protective bail from Lahore High Court (LHC) after which they arrived at the judicial complex but they weren’t allowed to move further.

“More FIRs against Imran Khan were lodged that day,” he added. At this, IHC CJ asked the lawyer to clarify why had they bypassed a forum to reach IHC. Imran Khan’s lawyer said attacks on two former prime ministers have taken place, my client has also serious security threats, he added.

To this, CJ IHC remarked that the government has done ‘wrong’ by withdrawing Imran Khan’s security. The notices were also served to the federal govt.

Former prime minister Imran Khan reached Islamabad via road from Zaman Park. Amid security threats, Imran Khan’s vehicle was allowed to enter the premises of the IHC.