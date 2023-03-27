Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab police on Sunday trans­ferred PTI’s Hassaan Niazi, the nephew of ex-premier Imran Khan, from Quetta to Lahore in connection with a case reg­istered against him at Lahore’s Racecourse police station. The first information report (FIR) was registered at the Race­course police station on March 9 on the complaint of DSP Sabir Ali, who was injured in clash­es with PTI workers near Im­ran’s residence. The FIR was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 147 (punishment for rioting). 149 (unlawful as­sembly), 353 (assault or crimi­nal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (stopping government employ­ees from doing official duty), 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempted murder), 188 (disobedience of order duly promulgated by public servant), 427 (mischief causing damage to currency), 290 (public nui­sance) and 291 (continuance of nuisance after injunction to dis­continue) of the Pakistan Penal Code alongside Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The death of PTI worker Ali Bilal, also known as Zille Shah, is also mentioned in the FIR filed against the PTI chief and other party leaders, including Niazi. Niazi, who is the PTI’s focal person on legal affairs, was arrested on March 20 — in a case related to mis­behaving with police officials — as he was leaving the Fed­eral Judicial Complex (FJC) af­ter securing pre-arrest bail in three other cases related to vio­lence that took place on Feb 28 and March 18 when PTI chief Imran appeared at the complex. On March 21, an Islamabad dis­trict and sessions court grant­ed police two-day physical re­mand of Niazi. Upon the expiry of the initial remand, Niazi was then sent to jail on 14-day judi­cial remand.