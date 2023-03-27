Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has thanked Lahorites to make Minar-e-Pakistan rally a success. Taking to twitter after the Lahore power show, Imran wrote: “Despite cabal of crooks locking down Lahore (see map) & arresting 2000 of our workers, people of La­hore came in huge numbers to make our 6th Minar-i-Pakistan jalsa a great success. I want to especially thank my Lahorites for not letting me down yet again. Proud of you.” A large number of party supporters attended the PTI rally despite the Punjab government sealed roads leading to Minar-e-Pakistan by placing containers and erecting barricades to stop them from reaching the place. However, caretaker Punjab Informa­tion Minister Amir Mir denied that people were being restricted from going to the rally through barriers. In another tweet, Imran had wrote: “Tonight will be our 6th jalsa at Minar i Pakistan & my heart tells me it will break all records. I am inviting everyone in Lahore to attend after Tarawih prayers.I will give my vision of Haqeeqi Azadi & how we will pull Pak out of the mess ca­bal of crooks have put our country in.