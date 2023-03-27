Share:

NEW DELHI - India summoned Canada’s High Commissioner on Sunday to “convey strong concern” over Sikh pro­testers in Canada and how they were allowed to breach the security of India’s diplomatic mission and consulates. According to Canadian media re­ports, hundreds of protesters gathered in front of the Indian consulate in Vancouver on Satur­day over demands for an independent Sikh state, a simmering issue for decaades recently triggered again. Canada has the highest population of Sikhs outside their home state of Punjab in India. “It is expected that the Canadian government will take all steps which are required to ensure the safety of our diplomats and security of our diplomatic premises so that they are able to fulfill their nor­mal diplomatic functions,” India’s Ministry of Ex­ternal Affairs said in a statement.

The statement follows Indian police on March 21 launching a hunt for Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who has revived talk of an independent Sikh homeland and stoked fears of a return to vio­lence that killed tens of thousands of people in the 1980s and early 1990s.

Police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforce­ment, and creating disharmony and said he had been on the run since last week when officers tried to block his motorcade and arrest him.