The inflationary crisis continues to escalate as on Friday the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) announced that weekly inflation reached 46.65 percent on an annual basis during the ongoing week, indicating an unprecedented price hike experienced by low- and middle-income consumers across the country during the holy month of Ramazan. This Ramazan will prove to be incredibly testing for the citizenry as a result of food prices skyrocketing due to increased demand, energy prices at unbearable levels, and new taxes carving out a large slice from household incomes.

The situation is exceptionally dire as the PBS statistics reveal that a 20-kilogram bag of flour, one of the most commonly consumed commodities, has witnessed an increase in price from Rs1,817 to Rs2,586. The flour bag was available for Rs1,172 last year in March. According to experts, inflation has escalated further due to a number of factors, including rising demand for food items in Ramadan and depreciation of Pakistan’s national currency. In addition, predictions suggest that we can expect inflationary pressures to get progressively worse over the remainder of the month.

Consumers across the country are complaining about spending bigger chunks of their income on food items in recent months. To gain perspective about how tragic and desperate has become, one need only go over recent reports of stampedes and general chaos at the various distribution points where government officials have been handing out bags of wheat. There have also been reports of people passing away from exhaustion waiting for handouts.

Amidst all this, retailers have continued with their hoarding and cruel profiteering and the tradition of price gouging is continuing. Despite the administration issuing official price lists for various items, shop owners set their own rates based on their whims and desires. In Sindh, the provincial administration has mobilised 100 officers to check profiteering in Karachi and given them magisterial powers to enforce official rates. It remains to be seen whether the measure will improve or worsen the situation because such efforts usually target the end retailer instead of the actual decision-makers behind the scenes. It is unlikely that anything will change unless the real culprits are held accountable.