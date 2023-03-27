Share:

Islamabad police have finalised a plan to arrest Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers during former prime minister and PTI chief Imran Khan’s arrival in the federal capital.

As per details, the persons wanted during March 18 protests will likely be arrested by Islamabad police for which teams have been given tasks.

The Islamabad police spokesman said that a meeting was held under the chairmanship of IG Islamabad in connection with Imran Khan’s appearance in the court, in which injured DIG operations, SSP operations and other senior officials were present.

The capital police said that the central control room has been set up at Safe City headquarters, and the field monitoring of security arrangements will be done by SSP Yasir Afridi۔

Islamabad police have warned of arrests as section 144 is enforced and people with the court’s permission will only be allowed to enter the premises.

The spokesperson said if the PTI adopted the past practices to gather activists on the court premises then legal action will be taken by the police.

It may be noted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has left for Islamabad to get interim bail in the cases registered against him.