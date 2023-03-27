Share:

The joint parliament session will be held under the chair of National Assembly (NA) Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf at 3:00 pm today.

The lawmakers from both houses will hold debates on matters related to the economy, security and law and order in today’s joint parliament session.

The PTI senators have already announced to attend the parliament’s session today. Prior to today’s announcement, the PTI lawmakers had announced to boycott the session.

Earlier in the day, it was learnt that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf decided to attend a joint session of parliament, which was earlier adjourned till March 27.

Sources privy to the development told that PTI senators will participate in tomorrow’s joint sitting of parliament.

The opposition leader in Senate Dr Saleem Shehbaz summoned a meeting of PTI parliamentarians in this connection. The session will be held at 2 pm tomorrow at parliament house, say sources. The meeting will formulate a joint strategy for joint sitting of parliament.

It is pertinent to mention here that President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned session of the National Assembly on Monday at 12:00 noon, whereas the joint session of parliament will also resume on the same day at 3:00 pm. Issues of national importance will be discussed in both sessions.