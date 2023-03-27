Share:

KARACHI - K-Electric (KE) has decided to take stringent action against power stealers and defaulters in Darakhshan Society, Malir A area and Qureshi Muhalla areas of Karachi, it was learnt on Sunday. According to KE spokesperson, electricity was being supplied to more than 100 homes in A area of Malir while being stolen from KE’s network under the pretense of generator use for power generation. Similarly, in Qureshi Muhallah, more than 50 houses were using electricity through illegal means and officials cut kundas from the poles. It was learnt that the residents of Quresi Muhallah were stealing electricity worth Rs2.2 million per month.

Despite setting up several facilitation camps in Malir A area, payments are not being made.