Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) senior leader Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Monday there was a possibility of simultaneous elections if the processes of census and delimitation were completed.

Speaking to media, Mr Kaira lashed out at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, saying, "Imran Khan has created the situation of unrest in the country. He is doing his politics furiously."

Speaking about the elections, Mr Kaira said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) could not hold elections, adding the electoral watchdog had to seek help from other institutions in terms of getting security and other personnel. The ECP also had to take money from the ministry of finance.

Mr Kaira said, "We don't want to see the dissolution of assemblies as the country is suffering from severe economic hardships."