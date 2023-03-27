Share:

Despite the hurdles placed by the government, the PTI managed to pull-off a successful rally in Lahore on Saturday. As expected, PTI Chairman Imran Khan lambasted the PDM government for trying to suppress participation at the rally, which is a violation of fundamental rights. Much of what was said was the usual affair, charged political rhetoric, name-calling, and ambitious and simplistic claims of reform. Regardless, this gathering is yet another testament of the popular support the PTI has managed to secure in the run up to the elections—whenever they do take place.

This show of power is no doubt an achievement for the PTI considering reports that containers were placed to block the path of protesters, internet services were disrupted, and many party workers were also put behind bars. Of course, the government will put forward security concerns, but this has now become a clear trend over the past several months for many to see through.

As expected, Mr. Khan in characteristic fashion criticised the current coalition government for failing to stabilise the economy. Resorting to his populist tendencies, he also laid out a 10-point recovery plan to steer the country out of the ongoing economic crisis. The solutions outlined were superficial and shallow, and only further illustrated how none of the mainstream political parties have a clear understanding of the severity of the situation and the kind of long term structural adjustments that are needed. The continued mention of foreign remittances and how overseas Pakistanis are critical to the recovery only shows that the PTI has also failed to learn from its failed approach during its tenure.

But at this point in time, given how poorly the coalition government has performed, all the past governance related sins of the PTI are easy to forget for the masses that are taking to the streets. The kind of popular support that the party enjoys is unique and something that no other party can claim to replicate. Despite all signs pointing towards the elections being delayed, it seems unlikely that the popular sentiment will shift much by then. The PTI continues to successfully push its one-point agenda of holding elections, and it appears that overall sentiment is increasingly in its favour given how dire the overall situation is in the country, and how the current government setup is failing to inspire any sort of confidence.