The Lahore High Court on Monday formulated the larger bench to get detailed information regarding the cases filed against the former prime minister Imran Khan.

The larger bench constituted of five judges would be headed by Justice Ali Baqir Najfi including Justice Aliya Neelam, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Anwar ul Haq and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq.

Justice Tariq Saleem recommended the formation of the larger bench at the plea of former premier Imran Khan and the LHC chief justice gave assent to this proposal.

Imran Khan approached the LHC to get the detailed information about the cases filed against him.