Share:

A bench of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday adjourned hearing of a petition against ban on live speeches and press talks of PTI chairman Imran Khan.

A three-member bench of LHC headed by Chief Justice Ameer Bhatti while calling the lawyer of the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for further arguments in the case adjourned hearing for an indefinite period.

PEMRA’s lawyer raised objection over the court’s jurisdiction. “If the order has been issued from Islamabad, petition to challenge it should also be filed at that place,” the counsel objected.

Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza said that this matter should be decided in first place.

Imran Khan has challenged the PEMRA notification to ban his live speeches telecast in LHC, filed by Barrister Ahmed Pansota, stating that the PEMRA ban is a violation of Article 10(A) as the constitution of Pakistan gives the right to free speech.

It has been pleaded that the ban on Imran Khan’s speeches is violation of fundamental human rights as the constitution gives freedom of expression to citizens.

“Pakistan’s citizens have never accepted curbs on the freedom of expression, which will unleash anarchy and political chaos,” according to the petition.

The PEMRA has illegally notified the ban, according to the plea, seeking the court to declare the ban order as void.

Earlier, the Lahore High Court while hearing the petition had suspended the PEMRA notification.

The LHC judge Justice Shams Mehmood Mirza while announcing the verdict on the plea, had sent the matter to the full bench for hearing.