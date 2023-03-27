Share:

LONDON - A man has been arrested on suspi­cion of blackmailing TV presenter Alison Hammond. West Midlands police said the 36-year-old was ar­rested at an address in Warwickshire on Saturday evening. According to a report in The Sun, the This Morn­ing presenter, 48, has paid out large sums after falling victim. It is alleged the Birmingham-born celebrity had been threatened that lies would be spread about her if she did not co-operate with demands. Police said the man remains in custody for ques­tioning. Earlier, West Midlands Police said inquiries into the alleged black­mailing were progressing swiftly. “We are investigating an allegation of blackmail of a woman in her 40s,” the force said in a statement. “We take re­ports of this kind very seriously.” The presenter came to prominence as a contestant on the third series of Big Brother in 2002. She was promoted to co-presenter of This Morning in 2020, appearing alongside Dermot O’Leary on Fridays. There have also been ap­pearances on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! in 2010 and Strictly Come Dancing in 2014. Last week she was announced as the new co-host of The Great British Bake Off, replacing Matt Lucas. She also appeared alongside actor Richard E Grant to host the 2023 Baftas.