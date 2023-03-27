Share:

Peshawar - A high-level meeting was held in Nowshera regarding the distribution of flour under the chairmanship of caretaker Provincial Minister Shahid Khan Khattak here on Sunday.

Officials of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Deputy Commissioner Nowshera and other officers also participated in the meeting. Caretaker Provincial Minister Shahid Khan Khattak has approved the action plan to establish quota points for women, widows, elderly and disabled persons.

He said in Nowshera, the district administration should check the prices of food items in the markets in accordance with the rates issued by the district administration to ensure provision of food items to the general public on the rates given by the government.

He said Benazir Income Support Programme camps will be organised for registration at every tehsil across the district. Shahid Khan Khattak said that BISP will register needy persons on non-political basis.

The minister said that he would supervise all processes and ensure fair distribution of free flour to the people.

The main objective is to provide free flour to every needy in the holy month of Ramazan, he said.