MULTAN - Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has given one week dead­line to federal and provincial depart­ments for payment of Rs 2.45 billion monthly bills/dues/arrears.

Director Commercial MEPCO Asad Hammad directed the operational and circle officials to work hard to achieve the monthly recovery and line loss tar­gets and to continue the recovery cam­paign even during public holidays to collect dues/arrears from defaulters in all sub-divisions. He asked the officials to contact the heads of federal and pro­vincial government Institutions/depart­ments for non-payment of monthly elec­tricity bills and previous dues. WASA has to pay Rs 2.30 billion pending dues, Rs 102 million pending dues on the jail department, Rs 49 million to tehsil mu­nicipal administration and others.