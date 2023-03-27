Share:

Met Office has forecast entry of a westerly wave in western parts of the country from Tuesday (tomorrow).

This weather system likely to grip upper and central parts of country on 29th March (Wednesday) and likely to persist in upper parts till 31st March.

This weather system will bring rainfall with gusty winds and hailstorm in the country from Tuesday to Friday.

The westerly wave will likely persist in upper parts of Pakistan for next three days, according to the Met Office.

Several areas of the country will receive rainfall. Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan will likely receive a spell of rain and snowfall from April 1st.

Rain, wind or thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and hailstorm will lash several areas of Balochistan including Nokkundi, Dalbandin, Quetta, Zhob, Barkhan, Harnai, Qila Saifullah, Qilla Abdullah, Chaman, Pishin, Sibbi, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella, Panjgur, Awaran, Kech from 28th to 31st March.

Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, and Karachi will receive rain on March 29-30.

Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Bhakkar, Layyah, Multan, Sahiwal, Okara, Pakpattan, Khanewal, Bahawalnagar, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar khan in southern Punjab will receive rainfall on March 29-30.

Another westerly wave is expected to enter western and upper parts of the country on 01st April and likely to persist over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan till 04th April.

Strong wind and hailstorm may cause damage to lose infrastructure and standing crops (particularly wheat) in the country.

Heavy Rains may cause flash floods in Quetta, Chaman, Pishin, Barkhan, Musakhel, Jaffarabad, Kohlu, Zhob, Loralai and hill torrents of D.G Khan on 28th and 29th March while in Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Nowshera, Mardan, Waziristan, Bajur, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Kashmir and urban flooding in Peshawar, Islamabad/Rawalpindi and Lahore from 29th to 31st March.

Landslides may occur in hilly areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Murree and Galliyat during the forecast period.