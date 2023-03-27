Share:

QUETTA - A magnitude 4.3 earthquake struck Balochistan’s Jhal Magsi district, said officials. According to details, the epicenter of the earthquake was 20 kilometers southwest of Jhal Magsi. The tremors were felt in various ar­eas of the district and caused panic among the residents.

Many people rushed out of their homes and gathered in open spaces to ensure their safety. Fortunately, no casualties or damage to property have been reported yet. The Jhal Magsi district is a sparsely popu­lated region with a predominantly rural population.

Balochistan, which is located in a highly seismically active region, ex­periences frequent earthquakes. In 2013, a powerful earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit the Awaran district, killing over 800 people and leaving thousands homeless. Last week, a severe earthquake shook several regions in Punjab and Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, including the capital Islamabad, resulting in at least nine fatalities and over 160 in­dividuals being injured.