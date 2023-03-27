Share:

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday postponed the joint-parliamentary session until April 10.

The session summoned on Monday, debated the country’s law and order situation, and other agendas in the country. Later, he adjourned the session.

A joint session of the parliamentary was held today (Monday) with a packed agenda including discussions on the country's security situation, economic challenges, and respect for national institutions.

Eight points for discussion at the session had been issued. This joint session was notable as it marked the first appearance of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senators since the change of regime.

The government had also called a joint parliamentary meeting on Wednesday, March 22, to discuss foreign policy, the economic situation, and social media abuse against Pakistan Army. The call came amidst a tense political climate, particularly following Imran Khan's court appearances and the police operation in Zaman Park.