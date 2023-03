Share:

CHITRAL - In recent days due to severe earthquake, there were landslides and huge stones falling from the mountains on various roads of Chitral, the National Highway Authority (NHA) officials cleared the road for traffic here on Sunday.

Due to the earthquake, the mountains often cracked and separated from each other and after that, when it rained, more debris by the rainwater washed over these roads, due to which these roads were either blocked or traffic was disrupted due to this debris.