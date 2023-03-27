Share:

ISLAMABAD - The National Institute of Health (NIH) on Sunday confirmed that one death was reported in Sindh from COVID-19 during the last 24 hours.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health, 106 new Coronavirus cases were re­ported during the last 24 hours across the country.

The case positivity ratio was 2.52 per cent, while 22 patients were in critical condition. As many as 4,213 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

413 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 24 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 5.81 per cent, while 179 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 10 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 5.59 per cent. 36 cases were confirmed from 551 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 6.53 per cent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Ser­vices, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19. The minis­ter said there was a surveillance system at all en­try points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under con­trol and asked the general public to avoid listen­ing to rumours