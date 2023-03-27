Share:

ATTOCK - One person was killed while seven others were injured in two different in­cidents in Attock district on Sunday, police and res­cue officials said.

In the first incident, a Rawalpindi bound passen­ger van coming from Kohat turned turtle as its drive lost control due to over speeding near Bhall rail­way crossing on Rawalpindi road in the limits of Fate­hjang Police Station. As re­sult, a person identified as Hamza Khan was killed on the spot while seven oth­ers received injuries. The injured were identified as Nasir Shahzad, Sher Ahmed, Azmat Hussain, Shahzad Ali and driver of the van Fida Hussain.

On getting information, rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil Head­quarters Hospital Fatehjang for medical treatment.

In the second incident, a couple sustained multiple injuries as their car fell in road side ditch near Pin­digheb on Hakla- DI Khan motorway (M-14).

According to rescue 1122 and Police sources, Shahzaib was going along with his wife when the car they were travelling fell in roadside ditch due to slip­pery road. As they were evacuating in an ambu­lance, it also collided with construction machinery working on road.

Later, the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi.

Respective Police regis­tered two separate cases and launched further inves­tigation.

DC VISITS DEAF & DEFECTIVE SCHOOL IN ATTOCK

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza on Sunday visited the Deaf and Defective School People’s Colony and Slow Learner School Darul Islam Colony.

The chief executive offi­cer (CEO) Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail, DEO Educa­tion and Special Education Focal Person Salma Kha­toon were also present on this occasion.

The deputy commission­er made a detailed visit to the children’s learning skills, audiology lab, sports lab and classrooms in the school. He asked the school administration about the number of children in the school, problems faced by the children, attendance of teachers, school records, school funds, school up­gradation and took a de­tailed briefing regarding curricular and co-curricu­lar activities.

Rao Atif Raza gave spe­cial instructions to the CEO Health to set up a separate counter in the hospital for the examination of special children. DC assured imme­diate resolution of the up-gradation of schools, lack of staff and other issues.

He said on this occasion that unfortunately, like the rest of the world, there is not so much awareness of education and training for special people in our coun­try, in this regard, all pos­sible cooperation will be done and the local commu­nity will be brought togeth­er to provide education and training for special people.