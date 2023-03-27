ATTOCK - One person was killed while seven others were injured in two different incidents in Attock district on Sunday, police and rescue officials said.
In the first incident, a Rawalpindi bound passenger van coming from Kohat turned turtle as its drive lost control due to over speeding near Bhall railway crossing on Rawalpindi road in the limits of Fatehjang Police Station. As result, a person identified as Hamza Khan was killed on the spot while seven others received injuries. The injured were identified as Nasir Shahzad, Sher Ahmed, Azmat Hussain, Shahzad Ali and driver of the van Fida Hussain.
On getting information, rescue 1122 teams reached at the spot and shifted the injured to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Fatehjang for medical treatment.
In the second incident, a couple sustained multiple injuries as their car fell in road side ditch near Pindigheb on Hakla- DI Khan motorway (M-14).
According to rescue 1122 and Police sources, Shahzaib was going along with his wife when the car they were travelling fell in roadside ditch due to slippery road. As they were evacuating in an ambulance, it also collided with construction machinery working on road.
Later, the injured were shifted to Rawalpindi.
Respective Police registered two separate cases and launched further investigation.
DC VISITS DEAF & DEFECTIVE SCHOOL IN ATTOCK
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Attock, Rao Atif Raza on Sunday visited the Deaf and Defective School People’s Colony and Slow Learner School Darul Islam Colony.
The chief executive officer (CEO) Education Malik Mohsin Abbas, CEO Health Dr Asad Ismail, DEO Education and Special Education Focal Person Salma Khatoon were also present on this occasion.
The deputy commissioner made a detailed visit to the children’s learning skills, audiology lab, sports lab and classrooms in the school. He asked the school administration about the number of children in the school, problems faced by the children, attendance of teachers, school records, school funds, school upgradation and took a detailed briefing regarding curricular and co-curricular activities.
Rao Atif Raza gave special instructions to the CEO Health to set up a separate counter in the hospital for the examination of special children. DC assured immediate resolution of the up-gradation of schools, lack of staff and other issues.
He said on this occasion that unfortunately, like the rest of the world, there is not so much awareness of education and training for special people in our country, in this regard, all possible cooperation will be done and the local community will be brought together to provide education and training for special people.