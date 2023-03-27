Share:

Peshawar - A proclaimed offender wanted in a murder case and a drug pusher were arrested in separate raids and over 3kg charas was also recovered here on Sunday.

Peshawar police spokesman Alam Khan said that one Ijaz had gone into hiding after committing a murder but was nabbed on Sunday during a raid conducted on a tip-off.

Also, one Saeed Anwar was arrested with over 3kg charas while he was supplying the drug to a client in the city area.

Meanwhile, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Haroon Rasheed visited the distribution points for free flour and other areas to inspect law and order.

Accompanied by SP Security Attique Shah and other officers, SSP Haroon Rasheed inspected the security arrangements and directed the cops deployed in various areas to be polite with elderly and other citizens and not to be lenient with criminals.

He said those performing well would be rewarded and those supporting criminals would be punished.