Pakistan on Monday strongly condemned the incidents of desecration of the Holy Quran during Israeli force's attack on Masjid Al-Aqsa and in Holland.

The statement by the foreign office read that the expulsion of worshipers from Al-Aqsa Mosque during the holy month and violating the sanctity of the mosque was highly condemnable.

Such actions were a clear violation of the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people such as religious freedom. The international community should stop Israeli aggression.

A spokesperson of the foreign office said that Pakistan strongly condemns another heinous act of desecration of the Holy Quran in the Netherlands. These hateful acts were the result of racism, inhumanity and Islamophobia. Repeated occurrence of these incidents puts a question mark on the legal framework of these states.

The foreign office further said Pakistan believes that freedom of expression comes with a responsibility. It is the responsibility of governments and the International community to stop such heinous acts that promote religious intolerance and violence in society.