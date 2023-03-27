Share:

“When change cometh, she will bring peace at her back. She will not bend to your will; you must bend to hers.”

–Adriana Mather

The famous Salem trials began in 1692 after a group of young girls in Salem Village claimed to possessed by the devil and accused other local women to be witches. A wave of panic spread through the region and a special court was created to hear the cases. The first supposed witch to have been convicted was Bridget Bishop and she was later hung. 150 others were found guilty of witchcraft in the years that followed. By the end of the year, public opinion turned against the trials and guilty verdicts were annulled.