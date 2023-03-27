Share:

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) today banned live and recorded coverage of all rallies, public gatherings in Islamabad.

A ban notification was issued by Pemra for one day.

According to the notification, live or recorded coverage of the protest rally or public gathering cannot be done. The ban on coverage has been imposed keeping in view the law and order situation.

PEMRA's notification said that in light of the Supreme Court's 2018 orders, the ban on coverage has been imposed under Section 27 of the PEMRA Ordinance.

It should be noted that there is a possibility of Imran Khan's appearance today in the judicial complex along with the Islamabad High Court.