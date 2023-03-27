Share:

MULTAN - Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif on Sunday undertook visits to var­ious free wheat flour distribution points in Multan and other dis­tricts of south Punjab and ordered officials to extend maximum assis­tance to the elderly and differently-abled peo­ple at the centres.

Elderly, disabled persons and wom­en should get free Atta bags without any trou­ble, the prime minister said during his visit to the free Atta centre set up at the District Sports Ground in Multan.

Shahbaz asked the of­ficials to lift the flour bags for elderly and dif­ferently-abled persons who cannot lift the 10-kg bag and help them reach their bicycle or motorcycle. At this, the officials informed the prime minister that they have been already deput­ed to extend whatever help the elderly people, women and disabled persons need­ed. The Prime Minister ex­pressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the Mul­tan administration for mak­ing the best arrangements at the wheat flour distribution points. Shahbaz Sharif said the people should not face difficulties during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak. The prime minister also talked to the poor assembled at the dis­trict sports ground including the differently-abled persons and asked them if they were facing difficulties in getting free flour bags and the lev­el of facilities at the Atta dis­tribution centres. Shaehbaz Sharif issued orders to the lo­cal administration to take im­mediate measures to resolve complaints of the people on the spot. The prime minis­ter also went to the count­er set up exclusively for dif­ferently-abled persons and talked to them for some time. The differently-abled per­sons thanked the prime min­ister for extending free flour facility to the impoverished segments of society. Shehbaz witnessed the process of dis­tribution of free flour bags at the centre and emphasized that officials should super­vise the operation personal­ly and extend maximum as­sistance to differently-abled persons, elderly people par­ticularly women so that they can get free bags of wheat flour without any trouble.