MULTAN - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday undertook visits to various free wheat flour distribution points in Multan and other districts of south Punjab and ordered officials to extend maximum assistance to the elderly and differently-abled people at the centres.
Elderly, disabled persons and women should get free Atta bags without any trouble, the prime minister said during his visit to the free Atta centre set up at the District Sports Ground in Multan.
Shahbaz asked the officials to lift the flour bags for elderly and differently-abled persons who cannot lift the 10-kg bag and help them reach their bicycle or motorcycle. At this, the officials informed the prime minister that they have been already deputed to extend whatever help the elderly people, women and disabled persons needed. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the process and lauded the Multan administration for making the best arrangements at the wheat flour distribution points. Shahbaz Sharif said the people should not face difficulties during the month of Ramazan ul Mubarak. The prime minister also talked to the poor assembled at the district sports ground including the differently-abled persons and asked them if they were facing difficulties in getting free flour bags and the level of facilities at the Atta distribution centres. Shaehbaz Sharif issued orders to the local administration to take immediate measures to resolve complaints of the people on the spot. The prime minister also went to the counter set up exclusively for differently-abled persons and talked to them for some time. The differently-abled persons thanked the prime minister for extending free flour facility to the impoverished segments of society. Shehbaz witnessed the process of distribution of free flour bags at the centre and emphasized that officials should supervise the operation personally and extend maximum assistance to differently-abled persons, elderly people particularly women so that they can get free bags of wheat flour without any trouble.