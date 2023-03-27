Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited free flour distribution centers in Bahawalpur today and expressed satisfaction on the process of distribution.

He visited flour distribution centers established at Abbasia High School and Dring Stadium in the city and expressed satisfaction over the process of distribution.

The prime Minister issued directions to provide free flour to elderly and sick persons on priority basis. He also directed to provide two bags of flour to the deserving people to save them from repeated visits to the distribution centers.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif also visited Multan on Sunday and inspected free flour distribution center established at Sports Ground.

He examined the process from registration to delivery of flour to the registered deserving families and expressed his satisfaction on the arrangements.

The Prime Minister listened to the complaints of people and directed authorities to solve these immediately.

The Prime Minister was told that 34 free flour distribution centers have been established in Multan district to distribute around 2.6 million bags of flour among 850,000 families.