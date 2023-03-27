In response to Alvi’s letter, Shehbaz says he himself and his govt fully committed to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and citizens’ rights n Under the Constitution, president has no power to seek explanation from govt or PM n Govt will ensure writ of law in any case n ECP has announced Oct 8 as election date in Punjab taking into account ground realities n Regrets the president has failed to note sheer violation of law, contumacious disregard of courts orders, attacking law enforcers, damaging public properties.
ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has termed the contents of the letter written by President Dr. Arif Alvi as of partisan in nature, one-sided and based upon anti-government views’ which were openly espoused by the latter notwithstanding the constitutional oath/office of the president.
The PM after after consulting his party and ruling coalition leaders responded to the president’s letter yesterday expressing extreme disappointment and rejected his assertions. The president on March 24 had written a letter to the prime minister urging him to ensure the implementation of the Supreme Court’s orders in relation to the general elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.
The move came after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had postponed the upcoming elections in Punjab — initially scheduled to be held on April 30 — citing security reasons as the major cause behind the change in plans.
The prime minister, in response to the president’s letter, said that he was constrained to express his disappointment at the blatant partisan nature of the letter, “which in parts reads like a Press Release of the Opposition political party i.e. the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).
“Mr. President, the Constitution does not vest any powers in or as signs any functions to the President whereby the President can seek explanation from the Government or the Prime Minister. The only reason I am responding to your letter is because I want to bring your partisan attitude and actions on record and to set the record of our Government straight,” the contents of the letter shared by the PM Office Media Wing quoted the prime minister as saying. The prime minister stressed that he was fully aware of his duties and the duties of the federal government under the Constitution and the government was fully committed to preserve, protect and defend the constitution and ensure that the fundamental rights guaranteed to the citizens of Pakistan were not violated.
“However, our government is also determined to ensure that no one is allowed to violate the law, create unrest and attempts to cause irreparable harm to the state of Pakistan. I want to further assure you that our government will thwart any efforts to undermine the constitutionally elected government,” he added.
Further responding to the reference made in the president’s letter of Article 46 of the Constitution and Rule 15 (5) of the Rules of Business, 1973 regarding holding of meaningful consultations between the president and prime minister, he said, the objection was out of place. Under clause (1) of the Article 48, the president, in exercise of his functions, must act on and in accordance with the advice of the cabinet or the prime minister, he added.
The prime minister noted, “In very limited instances, the President acts in his discretion under the Constitution. Article 46 and Rule 15 (5) (b) supra are what they ordain. That is keep the President informed. Nothing more and nothing less. These provisions or for that matter nothing else in the Constitution requires the Prime Minister to consult the President on the exercise of executive authority by the Federal Government.”
Regarding the president’s reference to holding of elections, the prime minister maintained that the ECP had announced October 8 as the new date for polls in Punjab after taking into account the ground realities.
All the federal and provincial government authorities furnished the relevant information to the ECP, he said, adding being the constitutional body, charged with the duty to organize and conduct elections, it was ultimately, the ECP’s decision to assess circumstances for organizing and conducting free and fair elections as required under clause (3) of Article 218. The prime minister pointed out that the president did not object to the use of language and rather aggressive attitude of the former federal ministers who actively attempted to undermine the authority and credibility of ECP.
He further opined that at the behest of the PTI, the president gave dates for the general elections on the provincial assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his decision of election date for KPK assembly was set aside by the Supreme Court. He said that the president did not raise any concerns on malafide dissolution of the provincial assemblies of the two provinces, that too at the behest of and to satisfy the ego of PTI’s chairman.
“The two provincial assemblies have been dissolved not for any constitutional or legal objective but to blackmail the governments in center and the other two provinces with sole objective of forcing them to dissolve the National and the other two provincial assemblies,” he added.The prime minister cited that the constitutional distortion also completely escaped the president’s attention regarding effects of conducting elections to two provincial assemblies prior to the general elections of the National Assembly inasmuch, as organizing and conducting free and fair elections under clause (3) of Article 218 might not be possible with the elected provincial government in these provinces.
The prime minister expressed that it was quite saddening given the role of the head of the state that the Constitution assigned to the president.
In the letter shared by PM Office Media Wing, the prime minister further addressing the president, said that it was a matter of record that previously, he (the president) had acted in a similar patrician manner on several occasions in violation of his oath. These occasions included i.e. letter for dissolution of the National Assembly on April 3, 2022 on the illegal instructions of the former prime minister (Imran Khan) which was declared as unconstitutional by the Supreme Court on April 7 last year and upon his elections as the prime minister, the president failed to discharge his constitutional duty in terms of clause (5) of Article 91.
“Despite the foregoing and several other instances, where you actively worked towards undermining a constitutionally elected government. I have made all-out efforts to maintain good working relationship with you. However, the contents of your letter, its tone and language have compelled me to respond to it,” the prime minister further added.
The prime minister responding to the points raised by the president regarding alleged fundamental and human rights violations as highlighted by media, said that the reference was quite clear as it referred to the politicians and workers belonging to a political party to which the president also belonged to.
The prime minister categorically said that substantive and procedural due process guaranteed under the Constitution under Articles 4 and 10A was being afforded to all.
“All the actions taken by the law enforcement agencies are strictly in accordance with law to maintain law and order and establish the writ of the state,” he said, adding that in all instances, aggrieved persons had approached the appropriate legal fora. The prime minister further observed that regrettably due to party allegiance, the president failed to note sheer violation of laws, contumacious disregard of courts orders, attacking the law enforcement agencies, damaging public property, attempts to create chaos, civil and political unrest and ‘in short to bring the country to the brink of economic default and civil war’ by the PTI.