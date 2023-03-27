Share:

The meteorological department has forecast mainly dry weather in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, light rain thunderstorm is expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Islamabad and Muzaffarabad recorded temperature is nine degrees centigrade, Lahore fourteen, Karachi twenty, Peshawar ten, Quetta five and Gilgit six and Murree three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy and dry weather with is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian and Baramulla.

Temperatures recorded this morning:

Srinagar six degree centigrade, Jammu twelve, Leh minus three, Pulwama and Shopian three, Anantnag and Baramulla four degree centigrade.

According to PMD, a low pressure system of western air will enter Balochistan by tomorrow evening and there is a possibility of rain in Karachi due to this system. Due to this system, rain can be expected in different parts of the country till April 2.

The weather will remain dry in most of the districts. The minimum temperature in Quetta is calculated at 19 degrees Celsius, 17 degrees Celsius in Kalat, 30 degrees Celsius in Nokundi and Sibi, 31 degrees in Gwadar, 29 degrees in Jiuni and 33 degrees in Torbat.