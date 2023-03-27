Share:

HYDERABAD- The Hyderabad police arrested an alleged street criminal and an alleged motorbike lifter after separate encounters in the limits of A-Section police station. The police spokesman informed here on Sunday that the A-Section police was engaged in an exchange of fire by 2 suspected outlaws in Latifabad unit 12. He added that one of the suspects, identified as Mir Muhammad Chandio, was arrested in injured condition but his accomplice escaped. He claimed that Chandio was a street criminal who was recently found involved in robbing the citizens during Sehri time. The injured was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for surgery. Meanwhile, the spokesman told that the A-Section police also arrested an alleged motorbike lifter, Muhammad Thaeem, from Latifabad unit 12 area and recovered a motorbike.