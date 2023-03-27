Share:

ISLAMABAD - Police Khidmat Markaz of Islamabad capital police has been facilitating citizens with multiple services like issuance of character certificate, foreigners’ registration, registration of tenants and domestic servants, according to the police officials. They said that the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan is taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to the citizens of Islamabad adding that several steps have been taken by the police in this regard.

They further said that the police Khidmat Markaz has received 49,049 applications for a general police verification certificate during the ongoing year. Upon which 48,774 general police verification certificates were issued to the citizens after complete verification by the concerned police stations while the work on remaining applications was under process.

For general police verification certificates, applicants must bring his original CNIC. In case, the Islamabad address is not mentioned on applicant’s CNIC, he must bring residential proof or rental agreement. For citizen’s facility, police mobile facilitation van service has also been working, while Khidmat Markaz in various city areas including sectors F-6, G-10/4, H-11, Bani Gala, Swan Garden, Khanna and at different police stations were also facilitating the citizens.

IGP Islamabad has said that, well trained staff has been appointed there who are providing best services to Pakistani nationals and foreigners. Such steps would improve the trust of people in the police, said the officials.