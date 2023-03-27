Share:

Islamabad police on Monday released details about the arrest of 38 political activists during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's appearance before the court.

The police spokesperson informed that the activists were arrested for violating the imposition of Section 144.

The police clarified that the two vehicles belonging to Imran Khan were under tight security and were not damaged. There were no reports of damage to any vehicle belonging to the political leaders.

The police spokesperson added that if any report was received regarding damage to the vehicle of a leader, the police would conduct an investigation and ensure equal enforcement of the law.