ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Capital Police (Traf­fic) has decided to deploy addi­tional police personnel around the main markets and shopping plazas in the federal capital to ensure convenience for the citizens and keep flow of traffic normal during the holy month of Ramadan.

Following the directions of In­spector General of Police (IGP) Is­lamabad Akbar Nasir Khan, Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer chaired a special meet­ing at traffic police headquarters to look into parking and traffic-related issues outside main mar­kets and shopping centers dur­ing Ramzan. The meeting was also attended by all Zonal DSPs and it reviewed all traffic-related ar­rangements for the convenience of citizens during Ramadan.

It was decided to make the traf­fic congestion unit more effective and functional and special tasks were given to Zonal DSPs in this regard. It was directed to improve traffic flow and provide all possi­ble travel facilities to the citizens. It was decided that additional po­lice personnel would be deployed around shopping malls, markets, restaurants and business outlets