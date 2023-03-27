Share:

KARACHI - The PPP senior leader known as ‘king of predictions,’ Manzoor Wasan, has made some big prophecies including imposition of emergency in the country. Wasan has predicted that he is not seeing former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan coming to power. “It’s possible that there will be no elections on October 8. The Pakistan Peoples Party wants polls on time. But given the circumstances, it seems elections will not be held on time. If there will be no funds and there will be more incidents of terrorism in the country, holding polls will be difficult. There is possibility that emergency will be imposed in the country and a caretaker setup will take place.