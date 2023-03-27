KARACHI - Unofficial results are being reported in some union councils as polling time for local government (LG) by-elections elapsed in 15 districts of Sindh.
The polling was held for multiple seats including seats for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members. The local government polls were conducted with the help of 15 district returning officers, 26 returning officers, and 52 assistant returning officers. A total of 81 polling stations were set up across the districts, including separate stations for men and women as well as combined stations.
PPP’s Basheer Thaheem in Larkana’s Dokri Town committee ward 2 took a lead against GDA’s Habibullah Khokhar and PTI’s Imam ud din Jalbani. In Jacobabad’s UC23 Kot Jangu, the independent candidate for chairman Zafar Khoso won, while independent candidate Abdul Muttalib Khoso grabbed the vice chairman’s seat against PPP’s candidate .
In Nawab Shah’s UC8, PPP’s Qazi Rasheed Bhatti is leading against the MQM’s Yaqoob Arain, who’s at the second spot, and the candidates of the PTI and the TLP. PPP’s Ali Ahmad and Ghulam Mustafa were elected chairman and vice chairman respectively in Old Nawab Shah.