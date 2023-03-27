Share:

KARACHI - Unofficial results are being report­ed in some union councils as poll­ing time for local government (LG) by-elections elapsed in 15 districts of Sindh.

The polling was held for multiple seats including seats for Chairman, Vice Chairman, Member District Council, and General Members. The local government polls were con­ducted with the help of 15 district returning officers, 26 returning of­ficers, and 52 assistant returning officers. A total of 81 polling sta­tions were set up across the dis­tricts, including separate stations for men and women as well as com­bined stations.

PPP’s Basheer Thaheem in Larka­na’s Dokri Town committee ward 2 took a lead against GDA’s Habibul­lah Khokhar and PTI’s Imam ud din Jalbani. In Jacobabad’s UC23 Kot Jan­gu, the independent candidate for chairman Zafar Khoso won, while independent candidate Abdul Mut­talib Khoso grabbed the vice chair­man’s seat against PPP’s candidate .

In Nawab Shah’s UC8, PPP’s Qazi Rasheed Bhatti is leading against the MQM’s Yaqoob Arain, who’s at the second spot, and the candidates of the PTI and the TLP. PPP’s Ali Ahmad and Ghulam Mustafa were elected chairman and vice chairman respec­tively in Old Nawab Shah.