Lahore - Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa remained in the field to monitor provision of free flour and visited flour points of rural areas in the provincial capital on Sunday.

He reviewed the process of distribution of free flour in flour supply centres of Heir, Bedian Road and Barki Road. He directed the administration to establish special desks for the facilitation of senior citizens, special persons and sick citizens. He also issued orders on the spot to redress the grievances of people.