Share:

As the cricketing world continues to grapple with the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the eighth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has provided much-needed excitement and entertainment to fans worldwide. With six teams vying for the championship, the tournament has witnessed some intense matches and impressive performances from both domestic and international players.

After a nail-biting final on March 17, 2023, the Multan Sultans emerged as the champions of PSL 8, defeating the Peshawar Zalmi by five wickets. The Sultans, who finished fourth in the group stage, displayed tremendous resilience and character to reach the final and eventually clinch their first PSL title.

While the Multan Sultans will be elated with their triumph, the other teams can also take pride in their performances in PSL 8. The Lahore Qalandars, who finished at the top of the group stage, appeared to be strong contenders for the title throughout the tournament. Led by the dynamic all-rounder Shaheen Afridi, the Qalandars won seven out of their ten matches in the group stage and seemed well-poised for a shot at the title. However, they fell short in the Qualifier match against the Peshawar Zalmi, who later lost to the Sultans in the final.

The Islamabad United, who had won the previous two editions of the PSL, had a mixed tournament this time around. Despite some strong performances from their star players, including the South African wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock and the Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, the United failed to make it to the playoffs, finishing fifth in the group stage. The Karachi Kings, the defending champions of the PSL, also had a disappointing campaign, finishing sixth in the group stage.

Overall, PSL 8 has been an exciting and competitive tournament, showcasing the immense talent and passion for cricket in Pakistan. While the Multan Sultans will be celebrating their maiden title, the other teams will be looking to regroup and come back stronger in the next edition of the PSL.

AZHAR ALI,

Sukkur.