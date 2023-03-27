Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Sunday met Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid at former premier’s Zaman Park residence. Several party leaders including Senator Saifullah Niazi and Azam Swati were present in the meeting and political situation of the country came under con­sideration. Reservations were expressed in the meeting regarding interference by federal govern­ment in matters of GB. Imran Khan also consulted about his appearance before court on Monday